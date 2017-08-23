Tesco job mistake hits Cardiff redundancy staff

Image copyright Google Image caption Tesco proposes closing the call centre in Cardiff in February 2018

Staff facing redundancy at a Tesco call centre in Cardiff were not given details of how to apply for other internal roles, the firm has confirmed.

Up to 1,100 jobs in Cardiff are expected to go after the supermarket said it was consolidating centres into a single site in Scotland.

Tesco said it ring-fenced hundreds of vacancies for those facing redundancy.

But it has apologised after staff in England were given access to the jobs but not their colleagues in Cardiff.

The company is proposing to close the Cardiff customer engagement centre (CEC) in February.

It also plans to cut 1,200 jobs from its head office in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

A Tesco spokesman said it has extended the deadline for job applications after "a genuine mistake" meant details of how to apply for 600 ring-fenced vacancies were not passed to staff in Cardiff at the same time as colleagues in Welwyn Garden City.

"We will ensure colleagues in Cardiff are not left at a disadvantage because of the delay," the spokesman added.

Tesco boss Matt Davies has previously said the cuts were being made as the "retail sector is facing unprecedented challenges" and it had to meet the "changing needs of our customers".

First Minister Carwyn Jones has called the plans "concerning".