Armed robber dressed as witch jailed for Newport Co-op raid

Image copyright CPS

A man has been jailed for life following an armed robbery on a supermarket while dressed as a witch.

Nicholas Overton, 39, donned a long black robe, blonde wig and pointed hat as a disguise when he walked into the Co-op store in Newport on 7 July.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the serial robber had travelled from London and pulled out a machete during the raid.

He pleaded guilty to robbery, having an offensive weapon and dangerous driving, and must serve a minimum of four years.

The court heard Overton's "appalling" criminal record shows sentences for more than 20 robberies.

Image copyright Gwent Police

The latest incident was captured on CCTV and Overton made off with a quantity of cash but he was caught after two shoppers recorded the registration of his Vauxhall Vectra.

The defendant was followed doing 70mph (112kmh) in a 30mph (48kmh) zone and a stinger was used to burst the car's tyres.

Overton was found hiding in the corner of a garden in Caerleon.

Hilary Roberts, defending, said his client had an addiction to class A drugs, which had been "the scourge" of his life.

Sentencing Judge Jeremy Jenkins said he was in no doubt Overton was a "dangerous offender" who posed a significant risk of harm

He was given a life sentence with a minimum of four years, and after his release he will remain on licence for the rest of his life.