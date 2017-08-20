Cardiff prison inmate climbing fence incident 'resolved'

Image copyright Richard Sutcliffe/Geograph Image caption The category B HMP Cardiff was opened in 1832

An incident at Cardiff prison, which involved a male inmate climbing an internal fence, has been resolved, the Prison Service has said.

The prisoner was looking over the perimeter wall in the "internal incident", which happened on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the Prison Service said: "On Saturday a prisoner at HMP Cardiff climbed an internal fence.

"The minor incident was successfully resolved by staff with no injuries to prisoners or officers."