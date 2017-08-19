Prison officers dealing with Cardiff jail 'incident'

Image caption The inmate has scaled a camera pole and can be seen by traffic on Adam Street in Cardiff city centre

An "incident is ongoing" at Cardiff prison, the Ministry of Justice have confirmed.

They say it is an "internal incident" involving a male inmate up a CCTV camera pole on the prison site.

Four men were arrested in Cardiff prison in June after an explosive device "erupted".

Officers also had to deal with an "isolated incident" on Christmas Day 2016, a week after four prisoners barricaded themselves into a cell.