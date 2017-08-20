South East Wales

32ft recovered-plastic whale comes to Cardiff Bay

Jordan Asil puts the finishing touches to a 10-metre long whale unveiled by Sky Ocean Rescue at Newquay, Cornwall, Image copyright PA
Image caption The whale is made entirely from recycled plastic recovered from the ocean, beach cleans and local recycling plants

A 10m whale made from recyclable plastic arrived in Cardiff Bay on Sunday as part of a UK tour.

The 32ft-high exhibit - made of bags, bottles and other single-use items - is part of a campaign to encourage people to use less plastic.

It follows independent research by Sky Ocean Rescue which found 87% of Britons are concerned by UK plastic usage.

Sandy Luk, of the Marine Conservation Society, said it highlighted "huge issues" facing British seas.

More than 65% of the 2,000 people questioned as part of the Sky Ocean Rescue-commissioned research said they were willing to see a 5p charge, similar to that made for plastic bags applied to other single-use plastics, such as straws, bottles and cups.

The whale, unveiled by former Olympic rower James Cracknell, will be in Cardiff Bay until 15:00 BST.

Image copyright Neil Munns
Image caption Former Olympic rower James Cracknell sitting on the whale

