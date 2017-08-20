32ft recovered-plastic whale comes to Cardiff Bay

Image copyright PA Image caption The whale is made entirely from recycled plastic recovered from the ocean, beach cleans and local recycling plants

A 10m whale made from recyclable plastic arrived in Cardiff Bay on Sunday as part of a UK tour.

The 32ft-high exhibit - made of bags, bottles and other single-use items - is part of a campaign to encourage people to use less plastic.

It follows independent research by Sky Ocean Rescue which found 87% of Britons are concerned by UK plastic usage.

Sandy Luk, of the Marine Conservation Society, said it highlighted "huge issues" facing British seas.

More than 65% of the 2,000 people questioned as part of the Sky Ocean Rescue-commissioned research said they were willing to see a 5p charge, similar to that made for plastic bags applied to other single-use plastics, such as straws, bottles and cups.

The whale, unveiled by former Olympic rower James Cracknell, will be in Cardiff Bay until 15:00 BST.