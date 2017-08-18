Cwmfelinfach Forestry Centre worker, 24, found dead

From the section

A worker has died at a forestry centre in Caerphilly county borough.

Gwent Police said the 24-year-old man's body was found at the centre on Pont Lawrence Rees Lane, in Cwmfelinfach, near Caerphilly.

The discovery was made at about 15:25 BST on Tuesday.

Police said they have launched a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and inquiries are "ongoing".