Pearl Black: Funeral held for Merthyr Tydfil girl

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Pearl Black died in the incident and her eight-month-old brother was injured

The funeral has been held for a one-year-old was killed after a runaway car knocked a garden wall on top of her.

Pearl Black died after a Range Rover's brakes failed and it rolled into a wall, toppling it and crushing her.

A horse-drawn carriage left the family home in Heolgerrig, Merthyr Tydfil, before heading to the service at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Pentrebach.

After her death, Pearl's family paid tribute to the toddler, saying she was "as bright as the stars".

Pearl and her eight-month-old brother, who was injured in the incident, were taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, where she was pronounced dead.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption A horse drawn carriage led the funeral cortege

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Pearl's father is the former The Voice contestant Paul Black (left)

At the opening of the inquest into her death, coroner's officer Gareth Heatley said the Range Rover was left unlocked on a driveway with the handbrake on.

But it rolled off the drive and across the road before mounting the kerb and hitting the wall.

The accident happened half a mile from their home while visiting grandparents with their father, former The Voice contestant Paul Black.

Mr Black and his wife Gemma said: "Pearl was every single star in every single sky, she was as bright as the stars, when she looked at you with those eyes and she would melt your heart.

"She was the greatest dancer and she has left a massive hole in our hearts, the world will be a darker place without her. She was the reason we all lived."

Jaguar Land Rover said it would co-operate fully with the investigation.