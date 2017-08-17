Whitchurch chosen to trial ultrafast broadband connection

Image copyright Thinkstock

An area of Cardiff has been chosen to pilot a new ultrafast broadband network, BT has announced.

Whitchurch is one of 26 locations across the UK which will try out Openreach's G.fast technology by 2020.

Ultrafast broadband has download speeds of up to 330Mbps, 10 times the national average, allowing users to download a two-hour HD film in 90 seconds.

Swansea was earmarked as the first area in Wales to receive the service, following a trial in 2015.

The announcement is part of the company's rollout of ultrafast broadband to 12 million homes and businesses within the next three years.

Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery Image caption People in Whitchurch, Cardiff will "have to wait a few months" to start using the service, Openreach has said

Ynyr Roberts, Openreach's director for regional infrastructure delivery in Wales, said: "It's a real coup for Cardiff to be at the forefront of the rollout of ultrafast broadband.

"Now we've identified this latest group of pilot locations, engineering work will begin installing the new network. It will take a few months before people are able to use it."

Openreach said it has made fibre broadband available to more nearly 1.3 million premises through a partnership with the Welsh Government.