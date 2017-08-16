'Harmful' drugs stolen in Caerphilly vet burglary

From the section

Image copyright Google Maps

Police are appealing for information after 'harmful' animal drugs were stolen from a vets in Caerphilly.

The drugs were taken during a break-in at the surgery Cenydd Road, Trecenydd, between 18:25 on Monday and 08:25 on Tuesday.

Gwent Police said the drugs were harmful to humans.

The force is appealing for information to trace the drugs.