Cardiff doctor sentenced for indecent images of children

Image copyright Wales Online Image caption Armon Daniels is a GP at Rumney Primary Care Centre, in Cardiff

A Cardiff doctor who admitted possessing thousands of indecent images of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Armon Daniels, 55, a GP at Rumney Primary Care Centre, had his computer seized when police searched his home.

More than 16,000 images of children and 850 video files were found on the computer and two USB sticks.

He was sentenced at Newport Crown Court to eight months in prison, suspended for two years.

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a notification requirement were also imposed, both for seven years.

Daniels had pleaded guilty at Newport Magistrates' Court to four offences of possessing indecent images, and had his case committed to the crown court for sentencing.

The General Medical Council imposed an interim suspension order on him in July.

Catrin Evans, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "A significant number of images and videos of a sexual nature had been downloaded to the devices recovered.

"The public rightly expect the highest standards of conduct from medical professionals and by committing these criminal offences, through viewing indecent images of children, Armon Daniels has not upheld those standards."