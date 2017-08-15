'Horrible' smell in Cardiff investigated by council
15 August 2017
South East Wales
The cause of a "horrible" smell reported in parts of Cardiff city centre and Cardiff Bay has been investigated by Cardiff Council.
People in the Welsh capital took to social media on Tuesday to question the cause of the stench.
Welsh Water said it "sent an inspector to investigate" and was satisfied the odour was not linked to its network.
A spokesman for Cardiff Council said it had "contacted partners to ascertain the cause of the smell".