Rescue effort for two rock climbers injured near Tintern

Two rock climbers have been injured on a rock face in Monmouthshire, the coastguard has said.

A rescue operation is under way using a helicopter as they are in an inaccessible location near Tintern known as white slab rocks.

One climber has a hand injury, the other has more serious injuries and is expected to be airlifted to hospital.

Paramedics from South West Ambulance service were also called to the scene just after 10:30 BST on Tuesday.