Work to start on Talbot Green cycle and walking pathway

Work is set to begin on a new pathway for walkers and cyclists along a disused railway line in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

The Llantrisant Community Route will run parallel to the A473 in Talbot Green.

The council has invested £50,000 for site clearance works which will include removing the old railway line to create a 6m (20ft) wide corridor.

Work will start by the end of August and take about five weeks.

Further construction work is expected to take place later in the year.

The council said it would will work closely with contractors Alun Griffiths Ltd to minimise disruption to residents.