Investigation into Abergavenny train hitting power cables

Rail users posted photographs of the fallen cables on social media

An investigation has been launched after a train hit overhead cables in Monmouthshire.

The train was arriving at Abergavenny station from Holyhead when it caught an electrical cable hanging from the footbridge.

The recoiling cable caused minor injuries and shock to three people.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has now confirmed it is investigating the incident, which happened on 28 July.

It said damage was also caused to the building, the train and other equipment on the station.

"We will publish our findings, including any recommendations to improve safety, at the conclusion of our investigation," a spokesman said.