Aberdare football team 'amazed' by goalpost blunder

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The pitch at Abernant near Aberdare is run by Rhondda Cynon Taf council

A football team has found a novel way of keeping a clean sheet - as the goalposts on their council-run pitch were installed the wrong way round.

Gadlys Rovers' players found the goalposts facing away from pitch just hours before kick-off at Abernant in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

It would have been impossible to score a goal as the stanchions that holds the net were pointing into the pitch.

The amateur team play in the Aberdare Valley Football League.

"I was amazed when I went to check the pitch," said team manager Matthew Jones.

"To the right hand side I could see there was something wrong with the goals. They were the wrong way round.

"I thought to myself: 'What the hell is going on?'"

The 24-year-old boss was live streaming his pitch inspection in Abernant to his players when he made the discovery.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Gadlys Rovers came fourth in last year's Aberdare Valley Football League Premier Division

Mr Jones complained to Rhondda Cynon Taf council and he said they maintained council workers had installed the goalposts correctly.

"There's no way we could've played if it hadn't been sorted out," he added.

"When I came back around 5.15pm they had been turned around the right way."

A council spokesman said it had investigated the incident but later declined to comment further.