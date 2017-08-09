Inquiry after woman, 64, found dead in Pontllanfraith
- 9 August 2017
An investigation is under way after a woman's body was found at a property in Caerphilly county.
Gwent Police were called to an address on Llanarth Road, Pontllanfraith at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday following reports of a concern for safety.
The force confirmed a 64-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.
A spokesman said they were trying to "establish the facts concerning the incident" and the coroner has been informed.