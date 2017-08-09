No charges over baby's death after fall, inquest hears

Image copyright Mick Lobb/Geograph

No criminal charges will be brought in the case of a five-month-old girl who died after suffering a fractured skull.

Sunaria Hamid-Howells, from Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, died in 2012.

An inquest in Cardiff previously heard she had fallen from a rocker chair four days before her death but a neonatal expert said it was unlikely to have caused the fatal injuries.

On Wednesday, coroner Christopher Woolley said South Wales Police had referred the death to the CPS.

But the conclusion was there was no realistic prospect of conviction in relation to the death of Sunaria.

Mr Woolley said he also referred the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) "as I was satisfied there may be new information that maybe a homicide had taken place and that a person may have been responsible".

In bad-tempered exchanges during the hearing, Sunaria's father Dilshad Hamid questioned her mother Katherine Howells.

Ms Howells said Sunaria was "absolutely fine" when she put her in a basket before hearing her daughter make a "horrible, vile" noise.

Denying any involvement in causing her injuries, Ms Howells said: "I wouldn't hurt my baby - I loved that little girl."

Mr Woolley told both of Sunaria's parents they did not have to answer a question in the inquest if it was accusing them of committing a crime.

Sunaria also suffered marks on her stomach and a fractured leg which doctors believe was caused by a twisting motion.

Mr Hamid said he had no idea how her leg injury was sustained.

The inquest continues.