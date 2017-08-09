Cardiff to London flights to end in October

Flights between Cardiff and London will end in October, it has been announced.

Carrier Flybe launched the route when the closure of the Severn Tunnel for work disrupted rail travel between the capitals in September 2016.

But, because of demand, the temporary service continued when the tunnel fully reopened later that year.

Now Flybe's chief revenue officer Vincent Hodder has said passenger levels are not enough to make it "commercially sustainable".

He added: "Despite the investment and hard work by all parties involved to build the market, and the passionate support of a small group of regular passengers, the results have not reached the level required."

The last flight from Cardiff to London City Airport will be on Friday 27 October.