Cwmbran DJ fraudster Stephen Shaw must repay £35,000

Image copyright Wales News Service

A fraudster who worked as a DJ and played in a band while claiming sickness payments has been ordered to repay £35,000.

Stephen Shaw, 55, of Cwmbran, Torfaen, a keyboard player with band Sticky Fingers was jailed for 18 months in April after being convicted of fraud.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Newport Crown Court ruled he must pay it back by November.

He will get another 12 months in prison if he fails to repay the money in time.

The court heard Shaw made bogus sick claims saying he was "housebound" and "too depressed and anxious" to leave his home to work as a roofer.

He had taken out income protection insurance and between January 2013 and January 2016 claimed £35,279.91 because he was "unfit to work".

Prosecutor Jason Howells said: "Surveillance including video confirmed Shaw was seen active, out and about, and shopping.

"He was also playing keyboards in a club in Cardiff."

A subsequent investigation found he had been a DJ at a Cardiff club for seven years.

Defence barrister John Stokes said Shaw was making arrangements to sell his house to repay the money.