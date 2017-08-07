Merthyr crash toddler Pearl Black 'was every single star'

Image copyright Family picture

A toddler who died after a runaway car crashed into a wall which collapsed has been named as one-year-old Pearl Melody Black.

Pearl died after a Range Rover, parked in a driveway in Heolgerrig, Merthyr Tydfil, rolled down a hill and crashed into a wall.

In a statement, her family said she was "every single star in every single sky".

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Both Pearl and her younger brother were rushed to hospital after the incident at about 13:40 BST on Sunday.

Pearl was taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil by air ambulance but died a short time later.

Her brother suffered minor injuries, said police.

In tribute to Pearl, her family said: "She was as bright as the stars, when she looked at you with those eyes and she would melt your heart.

"She was the reddest pearl in the ocean and the sweetest melody ever written.

"She was the greatest dancer and she has left a massive whole in our hearts, the world will be a darker place without her. She was the reason we all lived."

A spokesman from South Wales Police said: "An investigation is now under way into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"It is known that an unoccupied Range Rover which had been parked in a driveway, rolled down the hill and collided with a wall which collapsed.

"The family respectfully ask to be left alone to grieve at this very difficult time and are being supported by specially trained officers."

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.