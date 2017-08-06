Girl, two, dies in vehicle incident in Merthyr Tydfil

From the section

A two-year-old girl has died after an incident involving an unoccupied vehicle, police have said.

South Wales Police was called to a property in Heolgerrig, Merthyr Tydfil, just before 14:30 BST on Sunday.

The child was airlifted to Prince Charles Hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and have appealed for witnesses.

The girl's family are being supported by specially trained officers.