M4 closed after three-car crash near Cardiff

Image caption Some motorists have left their vehicles as traffic grinds to a halt

The M4 has been closed in both directions following a three-car crash near Cardiff.

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 32 at Coryton Interchange and junction 30 at Cardiff Gate.

Both sides of the carriageway near the incident have been closed.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called at about 18:05 BST and has two crews and a rapid response car at the scene.

Trapped traffic is being sent back to junction 32 while westbound traffic is being diverted to the A48 through Cardiff.