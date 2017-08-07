WWI Weeping Window poppies to be unveiled in Cardiff

Image copyright Katrina Davies

A sculpture made up of thousands of ceramic red poppies to mark the centenary of World War One is set to be unveiled in Cardiff.

The Weeping Window first went on display at the Tower of London in 2014 and has since been on a tour of the country.

It has been now erected outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

The assembly building is also hosting an exhibition telling the story of Welsh women affected by war.

Image copyright @ILovesTheDiff/Twitter

Visitors will be able to view the poppies sculpture from all sides, including through the floor-to-ceiling windows inside the Senedd.

It will be opened by artist Paul Cummins, designer Tom Piper, Deputy Presiding Officer Ann Jones AM and director of 14-18 NOW Jenny Waldman on Monday at 10:00 BST.

The sculpture first went on show in Wales at Caernarfon Castle in October last year.