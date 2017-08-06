IPCC probe into fatal police chase on M4 around Cardiff

An investigation has been launched after a man died when his car crashed on the M4 during a police chase.

South Wales Police officers had been pursuing a red Ford Focus around the Cardiff area at about 18:00 BST on Saturday and a stinger was also used.

Minutes later, the car collided with a Landrover Freelander on the eastbound side between junctions 30 and 32.

The Ford's Gloucester-based driver died and the Independent Police Complaints Commission is probing the incident.

Police said the Landrover's driver did not suffer serious injuries.

Both sides of the carriageway were closed but have since reopened.