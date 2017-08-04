Hacked Cardiff billboard: 'Security features may not have been used'

Software security features used to manage a hacked Cardiff billboard may not have been utilised, according to the developers.

Police are investigating how swastikas and far-right images were displayed on the city centre screen on Tuesday night after a hacker gained control.

The perpetrator says log-in details of the remote access software were displayed on the screen on Monday.

Developers TeamViewer said there were "security features to avoid this".

BlowUP media, which controls the billboard, has been asked to comment.

Writing in an anonymous online post, the hacker claimed there was a security vulnerability with the screens.

A TeamViewer spokesman said if the "instant support client" showing the nine-digit ID and password were displayed on the screen on the billboard "everyone who saw the screen could have gained access to the system".

Image caption The Cardiff billboard hacker claimed there was a security vulnerability with the screens.

"This is certainly not a structural deficit of our software," the spokesman said.

"There are many security features available to avoid this."

TeamViewer said the programme - known as a client - is set up to provide remote support from another location.

"However, that client should have never been publicly visible," the spokesman added. "So user mismanagement is the most likely root cause in this case."

South Wales Police said they had received a number of calls relating to the incident.

A digital billboard outside a Liverpool shopping centre was hacked in May.