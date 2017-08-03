£1m EuroMillions win goes unclaimed in Merthyr and Rhondda

Image copyright Getty Images

A £1m EuroMillions ticket bought in the Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda area has gone unclaimed after the deadline passed.

The Mega Week and Dip into Paradise prize-winning ticket was drawn on 3 February.

It had the winning UK Millionaire Maker code ZXPR 17675 but no-one came forward by 2 August.

The money, plus the interest it has earned, will be used to help projects funded by The National Lottery.