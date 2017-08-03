'Severe delays' between Bridgend and Cardiff after incident

There are severe delays on many train routes from and to Cardiff Central, Arriva Trains Wales has said.

A spokesman said emergency services were attending an incident between Bridgend and the capital.

He said all lines between the two stations are blocked, with problems expected until 09:30 BST.

Replacement road transport is in operation between Bridgend and Cardiff Central, with the mainline to London also affected.

Other routes facing delays include services between Cardiff and Swansea, Holyhead, Cheltenham and Chester and local services to and from Ebbw Vale, Maesteg, Pontypridd and Aberdare.