Police look for three suspects in Newport sex assault

An 18-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted in an attack by three men.

It happened between 03:15 BST and 05:45 on Tuesday near the railway bridge in the Afon Village area of Newport.

One suspect is white with dark brown hair and was wearing a dark grey T-shirt and jogging bottoms.

The second is white with short brown hair, clean shaven and a thin build. The third has long hair, a beard and had on brown boots, jeans and a motorbike jacket.

Gwent Police said anyone with information should call 101.