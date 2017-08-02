Cardiff billboard offensive images display after hack

From the section

Offensive images have been displayed on a Cardiff city centre billboard, prompting a police investigation.

Swastikas and far-right images were displayed on the Queen Street screen on Tuesday night after a hacker gained control and selected what was shown.

Writing in an anonymous online post, the hacker claimed there was a security vulnerability with the screens.

BlowUP media, who controls the billboard, has been contacted for comment.

South Wales Police said it had received a number of calls relating to the incident.

A spokesman added: "We alerted the city council and will investigate any crimes which may have been committed."