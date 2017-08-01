Julian Williams named new Gwent Police chief constable

Image copyright Gwent Police

The new chief constable of Gwent Police has been appointed.

Julian Williams, who has 28 years policing experience, has been doing the job temporarily since predecessor Jeff Farrar retired at the start of July.

He is also the Welsh policing lead for modern day slavery and human trafficking and is part of the National Counter Terrorism team.

Mr Williams said he was "delighted" to take on the role and wanted to "deliver an efficient and effective service".