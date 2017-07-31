Measles spreading at GP surgeries in Newport and Torfaen

Image copyright PA Image caption Symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and a distinctive red rash.

People suffering from measles have been asked to stay away from GP surgeries amid concerns it is fuelling an outbreak in Newport and Torfaen.

Public Health Wales (PHW) confirmed two new cases and said people were catching the infection in waiting rooms.

Twelve cases have now been confirmed in the area.

PHW urged parents not to take children with symptoms to surgeries, A and E departments or hospitals without calling ahead first.

And it has written to people who may have been exposed to the infection in waiting rooms to advise them of the risk.

Dr Rhianwen Stiff, a consultant in communicable disease control for PHW said: "We have already seen cases of measles in this outbreak that were passed between people in a waiting room, which shows how quickly measles can spread without needing to know someone who is infected very well or be in very close contact with them.

"We continue to urge parents not to take their children to any healthcare setting if they suspect they might have measles, but to phone ahead."