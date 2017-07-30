Police probe woman's unexplained death at Scotts Hotel
- 30 July 2017
- From the section South East Wales
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman at a hotel in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
South Wales Police said the death happened at the Scotts Hotel in Llantwit Fadre sometime between Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday morning.
A force spokeswoman said: "The investigation is ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information to please contact us".