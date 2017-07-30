South East Wales

Police probe woman's unexplained death at Scotts Hotel

Scotts Hotel Image copyright Google

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman at a hotel in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

South Wales Police said the death happened at the Scotts Hotel in Llantwit Fadre sometime between Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday morning.

A force spokeswoman said: "The investigation is ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information to please contact us".