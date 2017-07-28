Arrest after man hit by car and seriously injured in Cardiff
- 28 July 2017
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have made an arrest after a 45-year-old man was hit by a car and seriously injured in Cardiff.
South Wales Police was called to the scene on Wood Street at about 12:00 BST on Wednesday.
A 23-year-old man from Cathays, Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The injured man is being treated at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.
Police have appealed for witnesses.