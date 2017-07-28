Arrest after man hit by car and seriously injured in Cardiff

From the section

Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption The incident happened on Wood Street in Cardiff

Police have made an arrest after a 45-year-old man was hit by a car and seriously injured in Cardiff.

South Wales Police was called to the scene on Wood Street at about 12:00 BST on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man from Cathays, Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The injured man is being treated at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

Police have appealed for witnesses.