Essentra: 150 jobs could go in Newport factory closure

Around 150 jobs could be at risk under plans to close a packaging factory in Newport.

Essentra's IP5 cartons plant, based at Imperial Park, mainly makes gift boxes for the retail industry.

The company has previously received more than £500,000 from the Welsh Government to help expand its operations in the city.

But it said the site had an operating loss of £3.4m from January to June and profitability was not set to improve.

A consultation has begun on plans to stop production at the factory and, if agreed, work would cease by the end of the year.

The proposal does not impact the firm's other Newport factory, IP4, which makes labels.

The company said it understood the announcement would "cause a great deal of uncertainty" for staff and it would "provide as much support as possible as matters progress through the consultation process".

Chief executive Paul Forman said: "It is clearly with regret that we are entering into consultation on this proposal, and I and the project management team are committed to undertaking this process in an open, honest and respectful way.

"The possible closure of the IP5 site in Newport is in no way a reflection on the quality or commitment of our employees.

"Rather, the proposed closure of the facility will help to underpin the company's strategic objective of becoming the leading supplier of innovative packaging solutions and services, from a cost effective and operationally efficient site footprint."