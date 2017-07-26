Pedestrian injured after being hit by a car in Cardiff
- 26 July 2017
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Cardiff.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on Wood Street at about 12:00 BST on Wednesday.
South Wales Police said the man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales with what are thought to be serious injuries.
Wood Street has been closed in both directions. Police are appealing for information.