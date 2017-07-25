Armed police detain man at Caerphilly Bus Station
Armed police have detained a 22-year-old at Caerphilly Bus Station following reports of a man carrying a weapon.
Gwent Police was called to Station Terrace at about 18:20 BST on Tuesday.
No shots were fired and no members of the public were hurt, police said.
Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.