Man, 54, dies after getting trapped under car in Maesteg
- 25 July 2017
- From the section South East Wales
A 54-year-old man has died after becoming trapped under a car he was working on in Bridgend county.
Emergency services were called to an address on Cymmer Road, Maesteg, at about 21:15 BST on Monday.
The man was declared dead at the scene.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.