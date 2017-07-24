Man, 41, killed in Cwm crash named as Mark Perkins

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A4046 near Cwm

A 41-year-old man who died following a crash in Blaenau Gwent has been named by police.

Mark Perkins, from Blaina, was killed when his Peugeot 307 was involved in a collision with a silver Hyundai i10 on Friday.

The crash happened on the A4046 near Cwm, Ebbw Vale.

His front seat passenger and the driver of the Hyundai are being treated at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Gwent Police said the passenger is in a critical but stable condition, while the driver is in a stable condition.

Mr Perkins' family are being supported by specialist officers, police added.