Bishop of Llandaff enthroned in cathedral ceremony

Image caption June Osborne was the first woman to become a dean at a medieval cathedral in 2004

June Osborne has been enthroned as the first female Bishop of Llandaff at a ceremony in Cardiff on Saturday.

Bishop Osborne, who was consecrated as the 72nd Bishop of Llandaff last week, took her throne at Llandaff Cathedral.

As part of an ancient tradition, she had to request permission to enter the cathedral, knocking three times with her staff on its west door.

Bishop Osborne, replacing Dr Barry Morgan, was then welcomed inside by the Dean of Llandaff, Gerwyn Capon.

"It is a very great privilege to become Bishop of Llandaff, an ancient post with many noble predecessors," she said.

"I look forward enormously to taking up this new ministry."

Bishop Osborne was previously Dean of Salisbury for 13 years, where she became the first female dean of a medieval cathedral.

Image copyright Church in Wales Image caption Llandaff is the Church in Wales' largest diocese

She is the Church in Wales' second female bishop appointment after Canon Joanna Penberthy was consecrated as Bishop of St Davids in January.

"We are delighted to welcome our new Bishop June to the cathedral," said Dean Capon.

"Bishop June's enthronement begins a new chapter in the life of the church in this diocese."

The selection process for the Bishop of Llandaff became mired in controversy, with the Church in Wales being accused of homophobia.

It "strongly denied" Dr Jeffrey John's claim that he said he was rejected because he was gay.

The Bench of Bishops appointed Bishop Osborne after the initial process failed to select a candidate..