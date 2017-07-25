Cardiff Bay Dolffin Quay plans will 'destroy' parkland

Image copyright ABP Image caption Up to 200 flats could be housed in Dolffin Quay's main building

Plans to build a 24-storey building for flats, shops, bars and restaurants in Cardiff Bay will destroy the area's only parkland, campaigners have said.

Associated British Ports (ABP) said Dolffin Quay would bring hundreds of new homes and regenerate Harbour Drive.

But opponents are worried about the loss of park space and its impact on the nearby Norwegian Church.

Among them is Lord Crickhowell, who set up Cardiff Bay Development Corporation to transform the area in 1987.

Image copyright ABP Image caption The plans show how the redeveloped Britannia Park could look

ABP said the proposal would continue the redevelopment of the former industrial land and revitalise the wider bay area which began with Mermaid Quay and has since included Porth Teigr.

It said Britannia Park, opposite the Norwegian Church Arts Centre, would also be improved to enhance the surroundings of the existing pubs and cafes.

The plan also includes proposals to move the Grade II-listed Locky's Cottage, a former workmen's hut based at Sea Lock, to Roath Basin.

But those against it claim Dolffin Quay would destroy the bay's only green spaces, while Cardiff Civic Society said the plans "pose a real threat to the continuing success of the bay as a whole".

More than 1,500 people have signed a petition against the development.

Image copyright ABP Image caption A public meeting to oppose the plans is being held on Tuesday evening

Former Welsh Secretary Lord Crickhowell said: "It's clearly a breach of everything conceived and developed by the Cardiff Bay Development Corporation.

"The idea you would close off and shut down highly attractive parks would never have been thought of.

"It's a totally disastrous piece of planning. The whole thing will look dreadful."

Cardiff Civic Society chairman, Nerys Lloyd-Pierce, added: "This attractive area of the bay which also houses the Norwegian Church will be destroyed by this insensitive commercial development."

ABP said the development had been designed to ensure it resulted in a "public realm dominated by usable and attractive green spaces" and said the proposals would provide the eastern part of the bay with "an enhanced area of high quality open space".

A public meeting opposing the plans will be held at the site on Tuesday evening.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to Cardiff council shortly.