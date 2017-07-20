January trial for Cardiff man accused of Finsbury Park attack

Image caption Darren Osborne will go on trial at the Old Bailey in January

A Cardiff man accused of carrying out the Finsbury Park terror attack will face trial in the new year.

Darren Osborne, 47, from Pentwyn, allegedly mowed down Akram Ali, 51, and nine other people on a crowded pavement in north London on 19 June.

The area was busy with Muslim worshippers attending Ramadan night prayers at the time.

Mr Osborne is charged with the murder of Mr Ali and attempted murder.

The defendant appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Belmarsh prison and spoke only to confirm his identity before a timetable for his case was set out.

Mr Justice Holroyde set a trial for January 22, 2018, at the Old Bailey.

A plea hearing will take place in November.

Mr Osborne was remanded in custody.