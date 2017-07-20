South East Wales

Cardiff terror plot accused, 17, to go on trial

Westminster Magistrates' Court
Image caption The teenager, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A 17-year-old boy accused of planning a terror attack in Cardiff will go on trial later this year.

The teenager, from Rhondda Cynon Taff, is charged with preparation of terrorist acts by obtaining a knife and hammer last month.

He is also accused of posting on the Instagram social network to encourage others to commit acts of terror.

A 10-day trial will take place at Birmingham Crown Court from 13 November.

The Old Bailey judge said on Thursday a plea hearing would be set for October.

Related Topics

More on this story