Cardiff man, 34, charged with terrorism offences

A Cardiff man has been charged with terrorism offences, police have said.

The 34-year-old was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of disseminating terrorist publications.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, charged with four offences under the Terrorism Act.

A woman, 36, also from the Cardiff area, who was arrested has been released on bail.