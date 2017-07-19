Pontypridd Ynysangharad Park closed as man's body found

A popular park has been closed after a man's body was found.

Police have confirmed the discovery of the body at Ynysangharad Park in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at about 07:00 BST on Wednesday.

South Wales Police said the death was being treated as "unexplained" while inquiries continue and officers remain on the gates and inside the park.

An ambulance has left the scene but there is no sign of how long the park will stay closed.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council has tweeted: "Ynysangharad War Memorial Park and @LidoPonty are currently closed."