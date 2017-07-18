Lynette White: 'Human error' caused police trial collapse

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lynette White was murdered on Valentine's Day 1988

"Human errors" led to the collapse of a case against eight South Wales Police officers who investigated the murder of sex worker Lynette White, an independent review has concluded.

The men were charged with perverting the course of justice for their role in the arrest and prosecution of five men for the murder in Cardiff in 1988.

She was stabbed more than 50 times in a Cardiff docklands flat.

Three men had convictions for the killing quashed.

But the officers' trial was halted in 2011.