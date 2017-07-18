Jane Austen £2 coin features Newport designer's artwork

Image copyright The Royal Mint Image caption Dominique Evans has worked as a graphic designer at The Royal Mint for 12 years

A graphic designer from Newport has had her artwork selected to appear on a coin to mark the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen's death.

The £2 coin, made by The Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was released into circulation in Hampshire on Tuesday.

It will be released into wider UK circulation later in 2017.

Dominique Evans' design, her first for a circulating coin, features the author's silhouette and signature.

She said: "I imagined the framed silhouette in one of the houses featured in Jane Austen's books, on the wall of a corridor as guests pass by to attend a dance, perhaps in Pride and Prejudice or on the wall in the home of Emma."