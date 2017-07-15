Charity Triumph Over Phobia launches group in Cardiff

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How charity Triumph Over Phobia helps arachnophobes

Phobia sufferers in Cardiff will be able to access help in overcoming their fears with the launch of a self-help group.

Triumph Over Phobia (TOP) offers support to sufferers of phobias, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and other anxiety-related issues.

Trilby Breckman, from the charity, said it hopes to combat the current lack of support for sufferers in south Wales.

The group will meet at 18:30 every Wednesday in the city centre.

The charity, founded in Bath, said 10% of people in south Wales suffer from phobias and 3% have OCD.

TOP uses exposure therapy - which involves facing fears in a controlled way - alongside cognitive behaviour therapy, to help change ways of thinking.

"It's wonderful news at long last that people suffering with anxiety-related disorders will be able to access support," Ms Breckman added.

"We welcome any adult with a phobia or OCD who would like help."