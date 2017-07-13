Little Mix travel advice for Caldicot Castle concert

Image copyright PA Image caption X Factor 2011 winners Little Mix have had four UK number one singles

Little Mix fans heading to their concert on Thursday have been advised to arrive early, avoid taking bags and allow extra time for security checks.

The sell-out gig is the first of three concerts at Caldicot Castle, including Ocean Colour Scene on Saturday.

About 15,000 fans will attend the concert, part of their Summer Shout Out tour, in Caldicot - more than the population of the Monmouthshire town.

The car park opens at 15:00 BST before the castle gates open at 16:00.

Church Road, one of the main routes into Caldicot's small town centre, will be closed between 15:00 and 23:00 - except for parents picking up children at nearby Castle Park Primary School.

The designated parking and drop-off is at the David Broome Event Centre in nearby Crick.

Motorists are advised to access by leaving the A48 at Crick and travelling down Crick Road.

Image copyright Geograph/AndyDolman Image caption Status Quo was the first open-air concert at Caldicot Castle in 2016

Fans can enter the arena on foot from both castle entrances - the main entrance on Church Road and the entrance towards Portskewett.

Drivers travelling from Cardiff have also been warned the Brynglas Tunnels on the M4 westbound at Newport will be closed after 20:00 for their journey home, with diversions on Newport's A48 Southern Distributor Road.

Only small bags are permitted but Monmouthshire council has advised "it's better for everyone if you do not bring a bag at all".

Band Rusty Shackle headline Friday night's show while indie rock band Ocean Colour Scene will close the Caldicot Castle festival on Saturday.

About 2,600 fans are set to watch Ocean Colour Scene, who will be supported by fellow Britpop bands Toploader and Space, and gates open at 17:00.

Monmouthshire council said the concerts "will not be cancelled in the event of inclement weather" and advised fans to take appropriate clothing and not bring gazebos.