One car mounts another in collision on Cardiff street
- 12 July 2017
- From the section South East Wales
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One car has mounted another in a collision that led to the closure of a road in Cardiff.
South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit attended the incident on Clodien Avenue just after 08:30 BST on Wednesday.
No-one was seriously injured in the incident.
The road has since reopened.