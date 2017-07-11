Coldplay road closures set up for two Cardiff shows

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cardiff is Coldplay's only UK location for their latest tour

Motorists heading to Cardiff for the Coldplay concert on Wednesday have been urged to arrive early and use park-and-ride facilities.

It follows 12-mile delays on the M4 for the band's first of two gigs at the Principality Stadium on Tuesday.

About 60,000 people were in the city with the same amount expected on Wednesday.

Road closures are in place around the stadium on both nights and there is a queuing system on the trains.

The Principality Stadium has also been imposing new policies on bringing bags into the stadium, as well as information on prohibited items and body searches.

Only small bags, no larger than 35cm (13in) x 40cm (15in) x 19cm (7in), will be allowed into the stadium.

Coldplay's Cardiff show follows recent gigs by Justin Bieber and Robbie Williams in the city

Road closures

Scott Road and Park Street will be closed earlier on each day to allow for a barrier system to be put up on the approach to gate five.

A full programme of city centre road closures will be in place from 18:00 until 23:30, including:

Kingsway, from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street

Cowbridge Road East, from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street

Tudor Street, from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment)

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street, from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents & traders will be permitted)

The following roads will be closed in their entirety:

Duke Street, Castle Street, High Street, St Mary Street, Caroline Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Westgate Street, Quay Street, Guildhall Place, Golate, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road.

The following roads will be closed from 21:00 until 23.30 each day:

Saunders Road from the junction with St Mary Street, Customhouse Street, throughout its length and Penarth Road, from the junction with Saunders Road to the entrance leading to the back of Cardiff Central station.

Buses

Buses will be diverted out of the central city centre bus stops.

Those displaced from stops within the closure will relocate to either Churchill Way for the east, Greyfriars Road, for the north, and Tudor Street, for the west.

Trains

A queuing system will run at Cardiff Central Station. Queen Street Station will close at 21:45.

All train passengers are advised to buy a ticket before they board a train.